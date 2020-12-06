1/1
Geraldine Karahalias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine V. (Pfleger) Karahalias, 82, of Birdsboro, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in her home. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Vera Pfleger. Geri was a 1957 Graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. She was private caregiver for many years and was a breeder of Maltese dogs. Geri is survived by her adopted niece and caregiver Holly James wife of Robert F. Jr. of Brecknock Twp, her cat Zoey and her former husband Estratos Karahalias. She was pre deceased by two brothers. Services and Interment are private. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. Mt. Penn is charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved