Geraldine V. (Pfleger) Karahalias, 82, of Birdsboro, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in her home. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Vera Pfleger. Geri was a 1957 Graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. She was private caregiver for many years and was a breeder of Maltese dogs. Geri is survived by her adopted niece and caregiver Holly James wife of Robert F. Jr. of Brecknock Twp, her cat Zoey and her former husband Estratos Karahalias. She was pre deceased by two brothers. Services and Interment are private. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. Mt. Penn is charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com