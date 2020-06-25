Geraldine L. Barnett Geraldine L. Barnett, 94 yrs., of Elverson, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Zerbe Sister’s Nursing Home, following an illness. She was born on Saturday, Nov. 14, 1925 in Warwick Twp., Chester Co., Pa. Geraldine was the daughter of the late Marvin G. and Alma V. (Sheeler) Leighton. She was the wife of the late Harry L. Barnett, Jr., who died on June 1, 2014. Geraldine was a homemaker to her beloved family. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Geraldine enjoyed cooking meals at the Elverson Fire Company fundraisers. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Bill and Fred & three sisters, Mary Jane, Dot, and Toot. She is survived by three sons, Harry L. III and his wife Diane Barnett of Penryn, John O. and his wife Cindy Barnett and Glen A. and his wife Lori Barnett all of Elverson. There are four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 AM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave, Honey Brook Pa. Interment will be held at the Elverson Methodist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Geraldine to the Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS, PO Box 154, Elverson, Pa. 19520-0154. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.