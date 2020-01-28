|
?Geraldine Margaret Readinger (Styer), 79, of Reading, entered eternal life on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1940 to the late John L. and Fern (Mengel) Styer. Geraldine was a 1958 graduate of Exeter High School. Upon graduation, she began her career as an administrative/clerical assistant. Geraldine worked at Teleflex formerly, Arrow International for over 20 years and at Gage Personnel for 10 years, before retiring in 2018. Geraldine served God as a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir at Berean Baptist Church. She was involved in Fibromyalgia awareness/support groups and was even a den leader for Cub Scouts. Geraldine was an avid reader and had a unique love for mystery & suspense novels but she also enjoyed her TV time. She liked sewing and was fond of whimsical carousel horses. Geraldine was also a good cook but then again she enjoyed going out to eat. However, she loved her cats and absolutely treasured spending time with her family. Her spirit is carried on by her husband, Leonard W. Readinger, with whom they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past November; three sons Phillip Jay Readinger, of Reading; Thomas Lee Readinger and his wife Lisa, of Temple; Timothy Allen Readinger and his significant other Lorraine Wallace, of Middleburg, PA; daughter Barbabra Ann (Readinger)Estrada ,of New Providence, NJ; three brothers John Styer Jr., James Styer and his late wife Cynthia and Joel Styer, all of Stoney Creek. Geraldine also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Kimberly Readinger, Sgt. Martin Readinger, Bradley Readinger, Mitchell Readinger, Lia Readinger, Natalie Readinger ,Derek Estrada and one great grandchild; Nolan Readinger-Tharp to cherish her memory. Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Funeral services will commence at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Geraldine’s memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 US, https://www.berksarl.org/donations/one-time-donation/ or The National Fibromyalgia Association, http://www.fmaware.org/donate-nfa/ Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Readinger family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020