Geraldine Sechler

Geraldine R. (Yoder) Sechler, 103, formerly of Topton, died peacefully, Friday, October 16, 2020, in the Henry Health Care Center on the Campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton. Geraldine was the widow of Leland M. Sechler, who died May 9, 1986. Born in Kutztown, she was a daughter of the late William and Jennie (Weida) Yoder. Mrs. Sechler was a member of Saint Peter’s United Church of Christ, Topton, and attended Grace Lutheran Church while a resident at The Lutheran Home. Geraldine was a graduate of the Allentown General Hospital’s School of Nursing, receiving a Diploma as a Registered Nurse. She worked for the former Allentown General Hospital, Allentown, for three years, then continued her professional career as a registered nurse in the office of William O. Muehlhauser, M.D., Topton, for over 25 years until her retirement. Geraldine was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, East Penn Chapter 336, Kutztown. SURVIVORS: Geraldine is survived by two daughters: Judith L. (Sechler), wife of W. Allen Sullivan, Erdenheim, Montgomery County; and Stephany R. (Sechler), widow of Clyde J. Yerger, Fleetwood. Other survivors include four grandchildren: Gregory A. Sullivan; Tracy L. Sullivan; Michael J. Yerger; and Stephen L. Yerger. There are four great grandsons: Joshua M. Yerger; Jack M. Yerger; Luke T. Sullivan; Chase A. Sullivan; and a great granddaughter Fiona R. Sullivan. SERVICES: A memorial service to celebrate Geraldine’s life will be held at the convenience of the family, followed by inurnment in Huff’s Church Union Cemetery, Alburtis. There are no public viewing or calling hours. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Geraldine’s memory to Saint Peter’s U.C.C. Church, 122 West Franklin Street, Topton, PA 19562. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
