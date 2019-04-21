Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine (Kuzniar) Zipf.

Geraldine K. Zipf, 90, of Wyomissing, passed away April 18, 2019, at 9:41 a.m. in The Lutheran Home at Topton.

She was the loving wife to the late R. Karl Zipf Sr., who passed away May 31, 2014. They celebrated 63 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Andrew P. and Katherine R. (Delimata) Kuzniar. She was a 1946 graduate of Shillington High School.

Geraldine and her late husband owned the Heritage Gift Shop, located in Lancaster County. She was a very artistic person and enjoyed needlework art. In her early years, she volunteered for the Cancer Society and was a member of the Embroiderer's Guild of America.

She is survived by her 4 loving children: R. Karl Zipf Jr., Lakewood, Colo.; Andrea Z., wife of Theodore Kurtz,

Pittsburgh; Marcia Z., wife of Hunter Biehl, Wyomissing; Eric K. Zipf, Wyomissing; her sister, Patricia, wife of

Raymond Katrinak, Montrose Manor; her brother,

Lawrence Kuzniar, Mt. Penn; her granddaughters, Katrina Kurtz Romagnoli, wife of Kevin Romagnoli, Kirsten P. Biehl; her stepgrandson, Nathan F. Kurtz; and her great-grand-children, Lee K. and Alec P. Romagnoli.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7:30 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home &

Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington. Rev. Dr. Harry S. Bohn Jr. will officiate.

Please remember Geraldine by making contributions, in lieu of flowers, to the Pediatric Congenital Heart

Association, PA Chapter, 2740 N. Colebrook Road,

Manheim, PA 17545, www.conqueringchd.org/pennsylvania. www.kleefuneralhome.com



