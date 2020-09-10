1/1
Gerard K. Kemp
Gerard K. “Rob” Kemp Gerard K. “Rod” Kemp, 62, of Laureldale, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the long time companion of Pam Leed of Reading. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Helen M. (Halterman) Kemp, Birdsboro and the late Gerard K. “Rod” Kemp, Sr. and his step mother Cheryl L. (Columbo) Kemp, Richland. He enjoyed going to auctions and riding his motorcycle. Rod worked as a truck driver for Brookledge for many years. In addition to his mother, Rod is survived by his sons Jeremiah and Cody, Exeter, his brother Gregg A. (Mary), Myerstown; and sister Ginia Nein (Ronald, Sr.), Exeter. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
