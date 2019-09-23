Home

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Gerard Kemp Obituary

Gerard K. "Rod" Kemp Sr., 85, of Exeter, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in his home.

He was the husband of Cheryl L. (Columbo) Kemp, of

Exeter.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter and Barbara Ellen (Deeds) Kemp. Gerard loved the

Philadelphia Eagles, deer hunting, fishing and playing

poker. He was the owner/operator of Gerard K. Kemp Sr. Sanitation for over 40 years.

In addition to his wife, Gerard is survived by his sons, Gerard K. Jr., Muhlenberg; and Gregg A. (Mary),

Myerstown; daughter, Ginia Nein (Ronald Sr.);

Exeter; stepson, Grant H. Kershner Jr., Exeter; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one

great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Cleon W. Sr.; and sister, Betty Lamma.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with

services beginning at 11:30 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz

Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 23, 2019
