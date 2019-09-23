|
Gerard K. "Rod" Kemp Sr., 85, of Exeter, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in his home.
He was the husband of Cheryl L. (Columbo) Kemp, of
Exeter.
Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter and Barbara Ellen (Deeds) Kemp. Gerard loved the
Philadelphia Eagles, deer hunting, fishing and playing
poker. He was the owner/operator of Gerard K. Kemp Sr. Sanitation for over 40 years.
In addition to his wife, Gerard is survived by his sons, Gerard K. Jr., Muhlenberg; and Gregg A. (Mary),
Myerstown; daughter, Ginia Nein (Ronald Sr.);
Exeter; stepson, Grant H. Kershner Jr., Exeter; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one
great-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Cleon W. Sr.; and sister, Betty Lamma.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with
services beginning at 11:30 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz
Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 23, 2019