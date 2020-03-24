Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerlad Straub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerlad Straub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerlad Straub Obituary
Gerald “Jer” “Pop” Straub passed away on March 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of 56 years to his high school sweetheart Ginny Straub who passed away on April 30th 2018. He was a proud United States Army Veteran during the Korean War. Jer was a hard working man who was employed by Carpenter Technology for 33 years until he retired. He enjoyed continuing his love for working with his son as a runner for Straub Roofing and fixing projects for his grandchildren. Jer had a love for his family, animals, casino trips, and ice cream. He enjoyed attending family gatherings and spending time with his beloved cat “Buffy”. He enjoyed traveling to Potter County with his sons to sit and watch the bears. Gerald is survived by his sons Rory, wife Julie, Randall, wife Bonnie, and Robert “Boozie” Straub, wife Judy and 4 grandchildren Derek, wife, Kelsy, Kristen, husband Zach, Austin, and Taylor. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Berks County Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. There will be a private family burial with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerlad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -