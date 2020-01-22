Home

Gerritt W. Breininger, 65, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Heck) Breininger. They were married on August 31, 1974 and celebrated forty-five years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Lester, Sr. and Mamie (Hunsicker) Breininger. Gerritt worked for thirty-nine years for Santilli Oil, Shoemakersville, retiring in July 2019. He was a member of Zion Blue Mountain United Church of Christ, Strausstown. He was a member of Shartlesville Fire Company. Gerritt enjoyed showing paint horses; collecting old Western related toys; going toy shows as a vendor; raising Corgis; working on the family farm; and being outdoors. He also enjoyed going to his sons' and grandson's sporting events and going to casinos. Gerritt loved movie and music trivia and was a fountain of knowledge on the subjects. He truly enjoyed life and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Surviving in addition to his wife Shirley are two sons: Troy W. Breininger, Norristown; and Travis M. Breininger, and his wife Kristen, Hamburg; and one grandson: Brady. Gerritt is also survived by one brother: Kenneth Breininger, and his wife Jane, Hamburg; one sister-in-law: Barbara Breininger, Wernersville; three nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by a brother: Lester Breininger, Jr. Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am from Zion Blue Mountain United Church of Christ, 6573 Old 22, Bernville, PA 19506. Burial will follow in Frieden's Cemetery, Shartlesville. A viewing will be held on Sunday 6:00 to 8:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport and Monday 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. The family is requesting casual attire for those attending. Memorial contributions may be sent to the animal rescue of your choice. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
