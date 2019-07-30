Gerry L. Ochs Sr., 67, of Robesonia passed away on

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Lorie J. (Deck) Ochs. Born in Reading on March 30, 1952, the son of the late Elias W. and Mildred (Hartman) Ochs. He was a 1970 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School.

Gerry retired from PennDOT after many years of service and previously was a former Heidelberg Township police officer. He was the former fire chief and past president of the Pioneer Hose Company, Robesonia; a former Heidelberg Township supervisor; past master of the Williamson Lodge #307 F.&A.M., Womelsdorf; and past president of the Conrad Weiser Lions Club.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Gerry L. Ochs Jr., husband of Charlene.

A Masonic Service, conducted by Williamson Lodge, will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 4:45 p.m., at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Cole Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. William Weiser officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Pioneer Hose Company, Apparatus Fund, 32 W. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551.

Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



