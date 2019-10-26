|
Gertrude A. Shears, 98, formerly of Cumru Township, passed away October 22, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Hamburg. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert H. Shears. Born in Lebanon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harvey H. and Gertrude A. (Keisgen) Smith. Gertrude was a seamstress for over 20 years, working at Penn-Dale Knitting Mill and Berkshire Knitting Mill. She is survived by her two daughters, Joanne L. Schulze, Reading, and Beverly M., wife of Ross Smith, Harrisburg. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-granddogs. Gertrude was predeased by her two brothers, Walter Smith, her twin, Harvey Smith, who also passed away at the amazing age of 97; and step-father, Paul B. Gromis. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019