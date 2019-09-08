Home

John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John P. Feeney Funeral Home
625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave.
Reading, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
John P. Feeney Funeral Home
625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave.
Reading, PA
View Map
Gertrude (Danneberg) Allmer


1940 - 2019
Gertrude (Danneberg) Allmer Obituary

Gertrude Allmer, 78, of Alburtis, passed away Friday, September 6th at her

residence, surrounded by family.

Gertrude was born in Reading on

December 13, 1940, a daughter of the late Emma (Starke) and Paul Danneberg, and was the wife of Alwin Allmer, of Alburtis.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Reading, and a member of the

Reading Liederkranz for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Reading High School,

after which she completed training as a

dental assistant. She took great pride in her 30-year career as a dental assistant working for Dr. S. Lindemuth D.D.S., and Dr. William Westner, D.D.S., both of Reading, Pa., and most recently for Dr. David Szymanski, D.D.S., Boyertown, Pa., until her retirement.

She was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Andrea, wife of John Kabacinski, of East Northport, N.Y.; sister,

Marguerite, widow of James Troutman, of Wyomissing; and brother, Ernest, husband of Gayle Danneberg, of

Reading. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Simon and Sofia Kabacinski, of East Northport, N.Y.

Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, from 10 to 11:00 a.m., at Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment is private at the

convenience of the family at Huff's Union Cemetery

Alburtis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org or by calling

516-737-1550.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
