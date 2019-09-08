|
Gertrude Allmer, 78, of Alburtis, passed away Friday, September 6th at her
residence, surrounded by family.
Gertrude was born in Reading on
December 13, 1940, a daughter of the late Emma (Starke) and Paul Danneberg, and was the wife of Alwin Allmer, of Alburtis.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Reading, and a member of the
Reading Liederkranz for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Reading High School,
after which she completed training as a
dental assistant. She took great pride in her 30-year career as a dental assistant working for Dr. S. Lindemuth D.D.S., and Dr. William Westner, D.D.S., both of Reading, Pa., and most recently for Dr. David Szymanski, D.D.S., Boyertown, Pa., until her retirement.
She was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Andrea, wife of John Kabacinski, of East Northport, N.Y.; sister,
Marguerite, widow of James Troutman, of Wyomissing; and brother, Ernest, husband of Gayle Danneberg, of
Reading. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Simon and Sofia Kabacinski, of East Northport, N.Y.
Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, from 10 to 11:00 a.m., at Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment is private at the
convenience of the family at Huff's Union Cemetery
Alburtis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org or by calling
516-737-1550.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.