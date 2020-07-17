Gertrude Matylewich Gertrude Matylewich, 92, formerly of Spring Twp., passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Pannick) Bush. Gertrude was the wife of the late Frank E. Matylewich, and together they shared 62 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2013. Gertrude worked for many years for Wilson Safety Products Co. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Polish Catholic Church in Reading. Gertrude is survived by three grandchildren, Michelle, wife of John Shoultz of Lititz, Michael Underwood of Lititz, and Darius Matylewich, of Philadelphia; two great-grandchildren Brett Shoultz and Maegan Shoultz; and one great-great-granddaughter, Cassidy Shoultz. Also surviving is her son-in-law, Marvin Underwood, III, of Lititz, and two brothers, BernardBush of Florida and Thomas Bush of Scranton. In addition to her parents, husband and several siblings, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward M. Matylewich in 2013, and her daughter, Diane Underwood in 2017. Graveside services at St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com