Obituary
Gertrude E. Moyer, 95, of Leesport, passed away

Saturday, April 27th, at Berks Heim.

Gertrude was born in Reading, on September 2, 1923, a daughter of the late Eva (Steinbach) and William Moyer.

Gertrude is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was the last of 10 children.

Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 2, 2019
