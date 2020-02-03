|
Gertrude Catherine “Trudy” Nagle, of Honeybrook, Pa., passed away on, Feb. 2, 2020, at The Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home (thank you, care givers), in Narvon,Pa. She was born Nov. 28, 1925, in Reading, Pa., to Earl and Esther (Speck) Schaeffer. On Nov. 8, 1944, she married Charles “Chappy” Nagle, who passed away on May 19, 2008. Also preceding her death was her son Johnny Nagle (Tracy), died Dec. 24, 2019; also sisters, Mildred “Mim” Bond and Doris Schrack; brothers Earl “Mike” Schaeffer Jr. and Joel Schaeffer. Surviving are sons, David Nagle (Mary) and Joel Nagle; five grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; also brother, George (Jane) Schaeffer; and sister, Barbara (Gilbert) Varone; and many nieces and nephews. Trudy was a beautiful, entertaining, patient, talented and bold woman. She grew up in poverty in the Depression, and this is why she became such a resourceful woman. She liked to travel, including several Hawaiian trips and the Caribbean, plus many many other places. She loved Stone Harbor, N.J., and would invite many other folks to stay with her family on vacation. She would sit on the beach and read for hours while soaking in the sun. She enjoyed card clubs and playing various table games with friends and family.She and Chappy would prepare large holiday meals, and she loved having her whole family come and eat at her elegant table in her beautiful home. She was a perfect hostess. Summer picnics, birthday parties and Easter egg hunts were also some of her favorite things to do. She was a very good cook, and she was a perfect hostess, especially when it was Pennsylvania Dutch stuff. The filling, dried corn and lentil soup and pot pie were so tasty. She loved music and entertaining and taught herself to play the Wurlitzer organ. She had a beautiful singing voice and knew the words to hundreds of songs. She was a fine seamstress and made clothing for herself and others. She worked at many jobs as a teenager, then many years waitressing and then 20 years in jewelry sales. Cremation arrangements with Cremation society of PA. There will be no funeral, as she requested. A memorial will be held in the future. If you look at her long life overall, a person may realize that you don’t have to be rich to live a fulfilling life.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020