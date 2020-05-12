Gertrude R. (Baker) Mentzer Gertrude R. (Baker) Mentzer, 93, of West Lawn, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Berks Heim Home. She was the widow of William V. Mentzer who died in 1985. Born in Bayonne, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John and Olive (Ryan) Baker. Gertrude was a 1944 graduate of the Reading High School. She was employed as a Cafeteria Aide at Alvernia College and Wyomissing Lodge. She enjoyed reading the paper, and volunteered at the Keystone Blood Bank and American Cancer Society. Surviving is a daughter, Nancy L., wife of Charles J. Brendel of Robesonia; Grandchildren, Eric S., husband of Joy A. Brendel of Newmanstown; Michelle B. “Shelly” Enright of Robesonia; Trevor W. Brendel of Robesonia; Christie M. Mentzer of Sinking Spring; Bryan J. Shore of Boaz, AL, and Justin A. Shore of Boaz, AL; and great grandchildren, Clarissa A., Rachel E., and Darrien W. Brendel and Noah M. Linsinbigler. She is proceeded in death by Shirley L. Mentzer, daughter. Funeral Service and Interment will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Please send donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.