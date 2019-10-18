Home

Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
717-933-4316
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Bashore Obituary
Gilbert L. Bashore, 72, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Chieko (Aizono) Bashore, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Gilbert, a son of the late Ammon and Stella (Caplinger) Bashore, was born in Lebanon. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Julian Bashore, husband of Mari, Japan; three brothers: Dale Bashore (Hershey), Raymond Bashore (Bethel) and Michael Bashore (Myerstown) and their families; and a granddaughter, Maya Bashore, Japan. He was a 1964 graduate of Bethel High School and was the owner of Bethel Barber Shop for 41 years. Earlier in his career, he worked at a family-owned plumbing and heating contractor business. Gilbert was also a Navy Veteran, having served during Vietnam on the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier. He was an avid collector of nautical antiques and rare books throughout his life. His other passion was volunteering and assisting the local community with the preservation, collection and research of historical information. A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey Street, Rehrersburg. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
