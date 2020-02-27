|
Giuseppe Stanizzi Giuseppe Stanizzi, 57, passed away suddenly in Reading Hospital on February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Rosangela (Arus) Stanizzi; they were married in July of 1983. Born in Calabria, Italy, he was the son of the late Concetta (Falsetta) and Rodolfo Stanizzi Giuseppe worked as an auto mechanic for Piazza Honda and Acura, Reading. He loved spending time with his friends and working at his home especially in his garage. Above all else, he was blessed to be married to his best friend, Rosangela, for 37 years, and he and his wife cherished raising their daughter, Alessia, who brought great pride to his family. In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by ten siblings: Marziale, Antonio, Nicola, Maria Teresa, Gino, Ida, Piera, Saverio, Wilma, and Gabriella A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:30 am, at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring with interment to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. A viewing will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. West Reading. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
