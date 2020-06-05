Gladys A. Czechowski Gladys A. Czechowski, 91, died June 4, 2020. She was the widow of John L. Czechowski and was a daughter of the late Howard Sr., and Elsie (Zuber) Schell. Gladys was predeceased by her daughter, Wanda Morrison (1947-2016). She is survived by a granddaughter, Karen (Jeff) Degler and two great grandchildren, Kyle and Kira. Gladys is also survived by four siblings: Ruth Trout, Betty Wolfe, Patricia Eckert and Elsie Schell. She was predeceased by 10 siblings: Pearl, Hazel, Irvin, Dorothy, Helen, George, Howard Jr., Donald, Kenneth, and June. A public graveside prayer service will be held Wednesday, June 10th at 10:00 am in St. Stephen’s Polish National Church Cemetery, 1200 Broadway Blvd., Kenhorst. Please wear something purple. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mifflin Center, (please memo “Activities Center”) 500 East Phildelphia Avenue, Shillington, PA 19607. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For full obituary, visit www.Stitzels.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.