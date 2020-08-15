1/
Gladys Behney
Gladys M. Behney, age 88, of Wernersville died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Berkshire Center, Reading. She was born on May 21, 1932 in North Heidelberg Twp., to the late John A. and Helen H. (nee Bender) Sheidy. In addition to her parents Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Wendel P. Behney and her two sisters, Kathryn Stoudt and Helen P. Kauffman. Gladys is survived by her two sons, Richard P. Behney and his wife Ruth of Exeter Twp and Wendel J. Behney of Wernersville, grandson, Kevin Behney and his wife Ashley of Pawleys Island, SC and granddaughter, Kimberly Behney of Exeter Twp, also survived by her three great-grandchidren, Derrick, Colin and Greysen Behney. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Lamm and Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Avenue, Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Internment will immediately follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
