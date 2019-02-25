Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys (White) Brossman.

Gladys A. (White) Brossman, 94, of Grill, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the residence of her niece,

Nadine Griggs. She was the wife of Paul L. Brossman, to whom she was married for 32 years, who passed away March 14, 1983.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Clarence H. and Edith M. (Kohl) White. Mrs. Brossman was a 1942 graduate of the former Shillington High School. She was employed as a clerk by the former Narrow Fabric Company for 33 years, retiring in 1986. Prior to her employment with Narrow Fabric, she was employed by the former American Chain and Cable Company for 9 years. She was president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Grill Fire Company for 47 years and was a member of the Kenhorst Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years. She was a member of One UCC,

Kenhorst.

Mrs. Brossman is survived by nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was

predeceased by two brothers, Galen W. White and Vernon R. White.

Services will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E.

Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Rebecca J.P. Hoover officiating.

Interment will follow in Yocom's Cemetery, Grill. Friends may call Friday, March 1, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to One UCC, 1730 New Holland Road, Kenhorst, PA 19607. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



