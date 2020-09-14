Gladys Hart

Gladys M. (Schoffstall) Hart, age 100, was called Home on September 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Rev. David Sylvester and Wilhemina Carolina Schoffstall. She was the wife of the late Harold O. Hart, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed camping with the Pagoda Ramblers and square dancing. Gladys was also preceded in death by eight sisters and two brothers. Gladys was born in Philadelphia but spent most of her life in the Berks County area, more specifically in Exeter Township. Most recently she resided in Ephrata with her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Raymond Piazza. She is also survived by a son, Michael Alan Hart, husband of Merilee of Reiffton. There is one granddaughter, Courtney Hart, and her fiance Brian Lucas of West Virginia. There are also three step-children, Kimberly Dietzel (wife of Shawn), Kelly Piazza-Berger (wife of Todd) and Andrew Piazza. There are also two step great grandchildren, Jacob and Emily Dietzel. Gladys graduated from Reading High School Evening Program in 1938 where she was active on the school newspaper staff as well as the yearbook staff. When her husband was drafted into the Army, she followed him to Kentucky where she worked in the Army Hospital, mainly with those who had been traumatized. In 1978, at the age of 59, Gladys graduated from Reading Area Community College with an associates degree in applied science. She spent many years as a teaching assistant with Berks County Intermediate Unit, retiring in 1983. Gladys' faith was a mainstay in her life. She had been a member of Trinity U.C.C. in Mt. Penn but last attended St. Paul's U.C.C. in Fleetwood. For most of her life she was active in the church. Her favorite church activities included teaching Bible School, singing in the choir, heading candy making and knitting and delivering prayer shawls to shut-ins. Gladys enjoyed helping others through a variety of activities. For many years she was involved with the Girl Scouts and was a leader for 15 years. She completed the wilderness training program at Camp Edith Macy and attended the Girl Scout Roundup in 1965. In 2008 she was named the Berks County Association of School Retirees Volunteer of the Year. For 28 years she volunteered at the Berks County Heritage Center where she prepared materials for various activities and helped with Kite Day, Eggstravaganza, Fiddle Fest, Step Back in Time, Heritage Days and the Bidler House. A talented knitter and seamstress, she knitted 200 helmet liners for service people and over 200 hat and scarf sets for children in need. She made over 100 shorts and tops that her brother, Dr. Rev. Robert Schoffstall delivered to children in Africa. She also made clothing for children in an orphanage in Iraq. Gladys loved to sing and until last year was a member of Berks Encore. Due to Covid-19, interment will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Berks Encore, 40 N 9th St, Reading, PA 19601. For online condolences, please visit LutzFuneralHome.com