Gladys I. Zehner Gladys I. Zehner, beloved mother, grammy of Golf Road, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Ctr. in Lehighton at 93 years of age. Born Friday, July 8, 1927 in Mantzville the daughter of the late William and Sarah (Mertz) Steigerwalt. She was also predeceased by her husband in 1992, Paul H. Zehner; sisters, Florence Hoppes, and Mildred Hoppes. Surviving are; daughter, Elizabeth I. Breiner wife of Ernest of Tamaqua; son, David R. Zehner and his wife Linda of Walnutport; grand children, Ernest Breiner and his wife Jordie, Ethan Breiner and his wife Julie, Amanda O’Connor and her husband Matt; 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive Gladys. Gladys is a member of St. Peter’s Church of Mantzville. She attended St. Peters School until 8th grade. Gladys worked the farm with Paul, and they owned Zehners Pizza & Hoagie’s, a stand which has operated at the Leesport and Mahoning Valley Farmers Markets for over 60 years. Gladys worked the stand into her early 80’s, and also helped at their mower repair business Zehners Mowers of Mantzville. Gladys enjoyed crocheting, and crafts; however, she loved the serenity of mowing the grass. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold, Pennsylvania 17960. (570) 386-5884 A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday morning November 4, 2020 at 11 o’clock AM from the funeral home. Friends may call on the morning, of from 9:30 A.M. until time of services. Interment St. Peters’ Church Cemetery Mantzville, Pennsylvania. Memorials to: St. Peters Church184 St. Peters Road Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252orChrist Evangelical Free Church2420 Blakeslee Blvd Drive West, Lehighton, Pennsylvania 18235 Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Gladys may be left by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com