Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Gladys Johnson

Gladys Johnson Obituary
Gladys R. Johnson, 91 formerly of Shoemakersville died Friday morning in the Kutztown Manor. She was the widow of Victor Johnson, who died in 2006. Born in Berks County on March 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Edward B. and Sara C. Leffard. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Ann Shenk, who died in 1995. Surviving is a grandson, Keith A. Shenk of Mohnton; and two great grandchildren, Kayla and Ryan Shenk. Gladys was also predeceased by four brothers and one sister; Harry, Leroy, Luther, and James Leffard, and Dorothy Hetrick. Graveside services on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Please meet at the park entrance at 10:45 a.m. Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc. Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
