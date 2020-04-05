|
Gladys E. Kintzer, 78, of Myerstown, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the M. S. Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of John A. Kintzer, to whom she would have been married 54 years on July 16, 2020. Born in Mt. Aetna, Pa., on February 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Irene (Frantz) Shower. Gladys was a 1960 graduate of Bethel High School, and a 1963 graduate of Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of Tulpehocken UCC, Richland, where she was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry, Music and Worship, and the Women’s Guild and where she sang with the Worship II Team for many years; was a member of the Society of Farm Women; Blue Mountain 50 Plus Club; Bethel High School Alumni Association; Reading Hospital Nursing School Alumni; and the Andulhea Heritage Center, Rehrersburg. Gladys was employed by the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, as an OR nurse, and for more than 20 years by Farmers Pride Bell & Evans, Fredericksburg, as an Occupational Health Nurse. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, gardening, helping with church banquets, knitting, and going to their cabin in Lycoming County. In addition to her husband, Gladys is survived by daughters, Stephanie, wife of Theo Schlegel, of Womelsdorf; Jennifer Kintzer, of Mohrsville; son, John H., husband of Diana Kintzer, of Womelsdorf; grandsons, John D. Kintzer and Zachary Schlegel; sisters, Betty Ginder, of Schaefferstown; Arlene Gerhart, of Myerstown; Brenda Shower, of Selinsgrove; brother, William Shower, husband of Teri Saunders, of Sacramento, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Mae Moats and Verna Krady; and a nephew, Douglas Shower. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the ; call 1-800-227-2345 or visit online at . Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020