Gladys Luckenbill
Gladys Grace Luckenbill, 89 of Pine Grove, passed away on Friday, December 4, at her home. Born on June 18, 1931, in Pine Grove, she was the daughter of the late Norman R. Balthaser, Sr., and Mildred Lengel Balthaser. Gladys was a 1949 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a graduate of Central Penn Business School. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, where she had been a former Sunday School teacher and secretary. Gladys was an avid Phillies Fan and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and word finds. Preceding her in death were her husband of 62 years, Chester “Jimmy” Luckenbill, on November 25, 2015, and a brother, Norman R. Balthaser, Jr. Surviving are four children, Rodney & wife Barbara Luckenbill, Barbara, wife of Stephen Hikes, and James & wife Betty Luckenbill, all of Pine Grove, and Debra wife of Jack Umholtz of Valley View; 9 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren, and her Precious Cat Gracie. Graveside Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family, in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Brian Beissel officiating. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church General Fund, 312 S. Tulpehocken St. Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family on our website at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
