Gladys M. Heckman, age 90, of Fleetwood, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 29, 2019, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. She was the wife of the late William J. Heckman Sr., who passed on June 10, 2002; the daughter of the late Charles K. Strohm and Mabel I. (Moyer) Strohm. Gladys was an avid bowler, playing in many leagues, especially the Coffee and Doughnut League at the former Crystal Bowl, Kutztown. Her other interests were going to casinos, playing bingo and fishing. Gladys is survived by her sons, William J. Heckman Jr., and his companion, Patricia Showalter, of Fleetwood, and Richard L. Heckman, husband of Marcene Wismer, of Fleetwood; also four grandchildren: James Heckman, Kathy (Heckman) Sewel, Melissa Heckman and Theresa Brunner; four great-grandchildren: Kayla, Trey, Justin and Sami. She is also survived by her sisters, Gloria M. (Strohm), widow of Alex Szoke, Fleetwood, and Donna L. (Strohm), wife of Daniel Stark, Allentown. Gladys was preceded in death by her sons, Thomas W. Heckman and James J. Heckman; also brother, William M. Strohm. A visitation will be Friday, November 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Inurnment will be private in Becker’s St. Peter’s Cemetery, Molltown. In lieu of flowers, contribution will be made in Gladys’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or . Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019