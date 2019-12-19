|
Gladys M. Hill, 84, a resident at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Masonic Village Healthcare Center. She was the wife of Leonard W.HIll, who passed away November 10, 2018. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Preston B. and Sarah G. (Bard) Heimel. Gladys was a 1953 graduate of Hamburg High School. She worked as a salesperson/manager at Boscov's North for 31 years until her retirement in 1997. Gladys enjoyed crafts, playing cards and bingo, and going to casinos. She was a very hard worker, and always loved the Christmas season. Gladys is survived by a son: Steven L. Hill, husband of Rosie S. Ness, Steamboat Springs, CO; a daughter: Cheryl L. Weidenhammer, significant other of David K. Dobson, Temple; two sisters: Patricia (Heimel) Dietrich, Elizatbethtown, and Linda (Heimel) Ogden, Kempton. She is also survived by her granddog: Cheyenne, and grandcat: Taz. She was predeceased by a brother: Robert Heimel; and three sisters: Betty (Heimel) McCurdy, Nancy (Heimel) Himmelberger, and Donna (Heimel) Sweigert. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:30 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Laureldale Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Masonic Villages of PA, Office of Gift Planning, Masonic Village of Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive Elizabethtown, PA 17022. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 19, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020