Gladys M. (Boyer) Sailer Gladys M. (Boyer) Sailer, 91, Wernersville, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Village. She was the wife of the Rev. William S. Sailer, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage on June 19th. Gladys, a daughter of the late Norman R. and Mary G. (Strock) Boyer, was born in Reading. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Jill M. Whitmore, wife of Thomas, King of Prussia, and Dr. Dale W. Sailer, Lititz; five grandchildren; and two great grandsons. Gladys was a member of Trinity Evangelical Fellowship, Womelsdorf, where she played the organ and piano for over 50 years. She was also a member of Myerstown Women’s Christian Temperance Union and a volunteer at Stone Ridge, Myerstown and the VA Hospital, Lebanon. Gladys was a past Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and traveling. She was a 1947 graduate of Reading High School and a 1951 graduate of Kutztown University. She was an elementary school teacher in Reading and then a teacher and remedial reading instructor in the ELCO School District. Services are private at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com