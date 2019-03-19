Gladys M. Rhoads Zimmerman, 78, of Marysville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her home.

Gladys was born in Mechanicsburg, Pa., on December 9, 1940, a daughter of the late Frank and Mae (Hinkle) Hall.

She had worked as a seamstress at PennDale Sewing

Factory, Sinking Spring, Pa.

She was the widow of Donald L. Zimmerman.

Gladys is survived by two daughters, Wendy A., wife of Tod Wenrich, of Wernersville, Pa.; Lori S., wife of Greg Fleisher, of Marysville; a son, Daniel E. Rhoads, of Renovo, Pa.; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are four sisters: Thelma Simmons, Jackie Rowe, both of Mechanicsburg; Terrie Bruce, of Lemoyne; Betty Forey, of Enola; and a brother, Roger Hall, of Clearwater, Fla.

In accordance with Gladys' wishes, there will be no

services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Perry Heights Cemetery, Marysville, Pa.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Michael J. Shalonis Funeral Home, Marysville.



