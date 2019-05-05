Gladys R. Royer, 82, of Ephrata, passed away Thurs., May 2, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Floyd L.

Royer, who died in 2002.

Born in Reinholds, she was a daughter of the late Mahlon H. and Josephine M.

(Titlow) Keith.

Gladys enjoyed taking care of her family, raising her

children and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved the beach and would spend several weeks each summer in Rehoboth, Del. She also liked going to the mountains where her family has a special place in Waterville. Going shopping was one of Gladys' favorite

pastimes. She always looked forward to Friday nights at the Denver Fire Hall.

Gladys is survived by five children: Gregory L. Royer, of Denver, Vickie L. Fry (Glen), of Reamstown, Brian L. Royer (Jody), of Denver, Brad L. Royer, of Reamstown and

Jennifer L. Fields (Franklin), of Wyomissing; nine

grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Gloria A. Beard, Geraldine M. Bean (Barry), Jan M. Keith (Susan Moyer); and sister-in-law, Joyce Keith.

She was predeceased by brother, Gerald M. Keith and brother-in-law, Robert Beard.

A viewing will be held Wed., May 8th from 6-8 p.m., and a memorial service will be on Sat., May 11th at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and service will be at Good Sipler Funeral &

Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Road,

Reamstown, PA 17567. Interment will follow the memorial service at Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.

Memorial contributions to the Reamstown Ambulance, P.O. Box 276, Reamstown, PA 17567.

Condolences may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com.



