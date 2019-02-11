Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Williamson.

Gladys P. Williamson, 69, formerly of Schuylkill Ave., Reading, was called home on February 6, 2019.

Born in Darlington, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Robert L. and Mary E. (Smith) Williamson.

Gladys was a nurse's aide at Berks Heim for 30 years

before retiring. She was a faithful member of God's

Worship & Praise Center, 459 Schuylkill Ave., Reading, where she was on the Mother's Board.

She attended Atkins High School in Forsyth County. When Gladys was young, she played women's baseball and softball. She enjoyed fishing and craft making. She had a deep love for her children and grandchildren. Gladys was a kind-hearted woman who would help anyone and was known as the "one of the gatekeepers" of Schuylkill Avenue.

Gladys leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters: Sandra D., wife of Maurice Hines, Millmont; Lizabeth

Williamson, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Isabel, wife of Premnath Gopaul, Queens, N.Y.; her siblings: Maggie McMoore, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Bridget Jackson-Coleman, S.C.;

Edward McMillan, Florence, S.C.; her grandchildren: SahMiya, Jordan, Jazzmon, Dishad; and her great-granddaughter, Quinn. A whole host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive her.

Home going service for Gladys will held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One E. Lancaster Ave, Shillington. Pastor Edna Lewis will officiate. Interment to follow in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, Feb. 15. 2019, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at the

