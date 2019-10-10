|
Glanville “Glenn” Sewer Glanville “Glenn” Sewer, 74, of Reading, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Balbina (Ortiz) Sewer. He was born in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on April 5, 1945, a son of the late Emanuel and Marion (Georges) Sewer. Glenn was an Army veteran, serving during Vietnam, and was employed by New York Transit as a clerk for over 35 years, retiring in 2008. He was a great mentor to the Dewitt Clinton Men, and his daughter’s friends. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and always adorned a cap to show his loyalty. Also surviving is his son, Charles V. Leonard and his significant other, Margaret Diggs, of Mohnton, and family, Jarahd Leonard, Emonie Black, Jordan Leonard, Shavon Price, Makayla Price; daughter, Marina Leonard, of Reading, Almena Leonard, of Reading and her son, Jamel Edwards; son, Isaac Quintance, of Oregon; daughter, Kristal Leonard, of New York; son, Bert and his wife, Corrine Fredericks and Jasmine Fredericks; grandson, Glenn Leonard and his wife, Teresa Gonzalez and family, Azzura Leonard, Paris Leonard, Addison Leonard; grandson, Johnathan White Jr. and his significant other, Cecelia Miller and family, Kyrie White, Jackson White, Zyell White; and grandson, Eric and his wife, Ali Rostic and family, Aliana Rostic and Natalie Rostic and many other family and close friends. Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Burial to follow in Charles Evans Cemetery. A viewing will be Friday, October 18, 2019, 7-9 p.m. in the funeral home. Please pay respects at www.theocauman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019