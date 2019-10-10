Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Resources
More Obituaries for Glanville Sewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glanville "Glenn" Sewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glanville "Glenn" Sewer Obituary
Glanville “Glenn” Sewer Glanville “Glenn” Sewer, 74, of Reading, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Balbina (Ortiz) Sewer. He was born in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on April 5, 1945, a son of the late Emanuel and Marion (Georges) Sewer. Glenn was an Army veteran, serving during Vietnam, and was employed by New York Transit as a clerk for over 35 years, retiring in 2008. He was a great mentor to the Dewitt Clinton Men, and his daughter’s friends. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and always adorned a cap to show his loyalty. Also surviving is his son, Charles V. Leonard and his significant other, Margaret Diggs, of Mohnton, and family, Jarahd Leonard, Emonie Black, Jordan Leonard, Shavon Price, Makayla Price; daughter, Marina Leonard, of Reading, Almena Leonard, of Reading and her son, Jamel Edwards; son, Isaac Quintance, of Oregon; daughter, Kristal Leonard, of New York; son, Bert and his wife, Corrine Fredericks and Jasmine Fredericks; grandson, Glenn Leonard and his wife, Teresa Gonzalez and family, Azzura Leonard, Paris Leonard, Addison Leonard; grandson, Johnathan White Jr. and his significant other, Cecelia Miller and family, Kyrie White, Jackson White, Zyell White; and grandson, Eric and his wife, Ali Rostic and family, Aliana Rostic and Natalie Rostic and many other family and close friends. Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Burial to follow in Charles Evans Cemetery. A viewing will be Friday, October 18, 2019, 7-9 p.m. in the funeral home. Please pay respects at www.theocauman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glanville's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now