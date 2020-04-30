Glen B. “Chief” Hostetter Glen B. “Chief” Hostetter of South Heidelberg Township peacefully passed away in his sleep on April 28, 2020. Glen was born May 22, 1941 to the late William W Hostetter Jr and Annetta (Hill) Roth. He was the husband of Nina (Maust) Hostetter with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage. Glen was a 1959 graduate of Wilson High School and graduated from Susquehanna University in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was a proud Eagle Scout and camp counselor at Camp Shikellamy working on the waterfront for many summers. He worked for 5 years as a District Scout Executive for the Daniel Boone Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Glen then worked for Gilbert Associates in various positions during his 27 years with them. But his true passion was serving his community in the volunteer emergency services. This passion led to his last career as Fire Commissioner for the Township of Spring, retiring in 2006 after 10 years of service. Glen’s life revolved around all things fire & rescue: 45 years with the former West Lawn Fire Company were he served for 20 years as their Chief; 55 years with Western Berks Ambulance as one of the first state-certified EMTs in Berks County; Senior Instructor at the PA State Fire Academy where he also taught vehicle extrication and trench rescue. In addition to his wife Nina, he is survived by daughter Jo Schweitzer wife of Daniel of Spring Twp.; son Mark Hostetter of Dover, DE; 4 grandchildren Ashley & Stephanie Hostetter and Evan & Becca Schweitzer. Also surviving are siblings Carl Hostetter and Joan Jauch and their spouses. The family would like to thank the staff at Phoebe Health Care Center for the loving care and kindness shown to Glen during the last five months. To honor Glen’s memory donations can be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave, West Lawn, PA 19608; Reading Area Firefighters Museum, 501 S. 5th St, Reading, PA 19602; or Western Berks Ambulance Scholarship Fund with checks made payable to Berks County Community Foundation, noting Western Berks Amb Fund, 237 Court Street, Reading PA 19601. Due to current state restrictions, private funeral services will be livestreamed on May 4th from Bean Funeral Home in Sinking Spring. Online condolences and service information can be found at www.beanfuneralhomes.com. A celebration of his life will be held after restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.