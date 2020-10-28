1/1
Glenda E. Vega-Ortiz Glenda E. Vega-Ortiz, 51, of Reading, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in her home. Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Jorge Vega, Ohio and Ana Ortiz, Reading. She was a member of Casa de Restoracion which was located in St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church. Glenda was self employed and always would find a job to help support her family. In addition to her parents, Glenda is survived by her children: Juan Vega, Ana Ortiz, Carlos Vega, Angel Ortiz and Veronica Locadia; three grandchildren: Savannah, Sebastian and Scarlette; and three brothers and three sisters. A viewing with family and friends will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

