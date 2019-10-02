|
Glenn Lee Bubbenmoyer Glenn Lee Bubbenmoyer, 83, of Temple, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. He is the husband of Mona Lee (Heffner) Bubbenmoyer, whom he married on February 21, 1959. Born June 15, 1936 in Maidencreek Township, he was the son of the late William A. and Helen P. (Phillips) Bubbenmoyer, Jr. He worked for CarTech for 38 years as a coil straightener. Glenn loved golfing, deer camp, and spending time with his grandchildren. He proudly served with the United States Navy. Surviving in addition to his wife are his two sons: Jeffrey S. Bubbenmoyer and his wife, Jeanette, of Mohnton; and Scott A. Bubbenmoyer of Fleetwood. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Joel Bubbenmoyer, husband of Michelle; Katie Calm, wife of Alex; Kara Reed, wife of Ben; and Zachary Bubbenmoyer - and his great-grandchildren: Wyatt Reed; and Thomas, Elizabeth, and Phillip Calm. Glenn is also survived by his step-grandchildren; Laura Naugle, wife of Brad, and Lisa Nuss - and his step-great-grandchildren: Abrielle and Benjamin Naugle. His sister Linda, wife of Carl Hill, of Riverview Park and sister-in-law Gloria Bubbenmoyer also survive. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Dale Bubbenmoyer and Mark Wily. A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm in the Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A burial will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at Good Shepherd UCC Cemetery, 160 Tuckerton Road, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019