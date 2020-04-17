|
Raymond W., age 85, born in Richland, son of the late Raymond W., Sr. and Violet M. (Kantner) Weinhold. Died peacefully April 15, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Dearest companion of Ann M. Riegel, Wernersville. Married to the late Jean M. (Anspach). Father to Michael of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mitchell of Womelsdorf and Jonathan (Honorable Daniel Clifford) of Ambler. Predeceased by sons, Joel (1973) and Jeffrey (1968). Grandfather to Matthew T. Weinhold Clifford and Kiera A. Clifford and honorary Grandpa to April Bohn. Brother of Lorraine Anspach, Robert (Linda) Weinhold, the late Richard (Shirley) and the late Barbara. Raymond was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the PLCB in 2006. With respect and regard for the welfare and safety of all, services and burial will be private. Enjoy and cherish life, smile and say "Hello" to everyone. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Drive., Fort Washington, PA 19034. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020