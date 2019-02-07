Glenn M. Frantz, 60, of Bernville, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Reading Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Reading, he was a son of Earl and Eleanor (Shuman) Frantz, Fleetwood. He was together for 26 years, and married for 27, to Karen L. (Endy) Frantz, who cared for her husband tirelessly through the years.

A Reading High School graduate, Glenn worked as a

rolling mill operator at CarTech. He fought a lifetime of physical ailments valiantly, refusing to ever give up. He never complained about his many life challenges, or felt sorry for himself.

Glenn was a friend to everyone he met, striking up a great conversation that made everyone feel like they had a

lifelong friend. It's no wonder he was the proverbial

"mayor" of his hometowns of West Lawn and Bernville.

Glenn enjoyed auto shows, playing cards, classic shows on MeTV, and great music. He and Karen took long rides on his pride and joy, his classic red Harley Softail. Glenn loved the outdoors, and was an avid fisherman and hunter when he was young.

But most of all, he loved his family. In addition to his

parents and his wife, Glenn is survived by his daughters, Jennifer L. (Hamaker) Biondo, Fleetwood, and Tara A. (Hamaker) Columbo, wife of Jeffrey, Fleetwood. He was a loving Pop to four grandsons, five granddaughters and two great-grandchildren (with one more on the way!).

He is also survived by a sister, Deborah Frantz-Snyder, wife of Andrew, Allentown; and two brothers, Thomas,

husband of Deborah, Muhlenberg, and David Frantz,

Reading; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Glenn's family would like to extend a special "Thank You!" to Tom and Frank Miller for always standing by your friend.

A celebration of Glenn's life will be held Saturday,

February, 9, at 10:00 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home &

Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple. Friends may call from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Glenn's honor may be made to The Reading Hospital Foundation/Vascular

Surgery Fund, Sixth Avenue & Spruce Street, West Reading, PA 19611.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



