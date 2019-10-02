|
Glenn D. Hix Glenn D. Hix, 77, of Leesport, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the husband of Kathy E. (Dubble) Hix. They were married December 18, 1968, and celebrated 51 years of marriage. Born in Centerport, he was the son of the late LeRoy J. and Stella I. (Kramer) Miller. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam war. He worked as a carpenter for Local No. 492 for 15 years, later working as a maintenance worker for Carpenter Technology for 20 years, retiring in 2004. Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved to travel; he and his wife drove to Alaska visiting many states along the way. He also had coached Mohrsville Little League for 10 years. Glenn was a member of the . Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Matthew D. Hix, Myerstown, and Erik J. Hix, companion of Tara Hudak, Perry Twp.; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Faust) Hix, Shoemakersville; three grandchildren: Samantha J. (Hix) wife of Justin Kern, Cumru Twp., Cheyanne L. Hix, Leesport, and Gabriel Glenn Hix, Perry Twp.; and a step-grandson, Shawn Faust, Shoemakersville. He is also survived by two brothers, Russell and Randy Hix; and a sister, Barbara (Miller) Wisser. He was predeceased by a son, Jeremy P. Hix. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Viewpoint Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
