Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Hix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Hix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Hix Obituary
Glenn D. Hix Glenn D. Hix, 77, of Leesport, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Reading Hospital, West Reading. He was the husband of Kathy E. (Dubble) Hix. They were married December 18, 1968, and celebrated 51 years of marriage. Born in Centerport, he was the son of the late LeRoy J. and Stella I. (Kramer) Miller. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam war. He worked as a carpenter for Local No. 492 for 15 years, later working as a maintenance worker for Carpenter Technology for 20 years, retiring in 2004. Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved to travel; he and his wife drove to Alaska visiting many states along the way. He also had coached Mohrsville Little League for 10 years. Glenn was a member of the . Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Matthew D. Hix, Myerstown, and Erik J. Hix, companion of Tara Hudak, Perry Twp.; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Faust) Hix, Shoemakersville; three grandchildren: Samantha J. (Hix) wife of Justin Kern, Cumru Twp., Cheyanne L. Hix, Leesport, and Gabriel Glenn Hix, Perry Twp.; and a step-grandson, Shawn Faust, Shoemakersville. He is also survived by two brothers, Russell and Randy Hix; and a sister, Barbara (Miller) Wisser. He was predeceased by a son, Jeremy P. Hix. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Viewpoint Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now