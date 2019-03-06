Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Kline.

Glenn K. Kline, 91, of Reading, passed away Monday, March 4th, at Manor Care - Laureldale.

Glenn was born in Reading, on February 9, 1928, a son of the late Jennie F. (Krick) and Herbert M. Kline.

He was the husband of M. Barbara (Stidham) Kline.

Mr. Kline served in the U.S. Army in World War II and later he was a foreman for the former Polymer Plastics, now Quandrant EPP, of Reading.

Glenn was predeceased by a son, David G., July 31, 1992; and 4 brothers: Forrest, Park, Brooke and James.

Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.



