Glenn Edward Letcher, 75, of Exeter Township, passed away on Thursday,

February 14, 2019, at Reading Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was the loving husband of Bonnie Gayle (Detwiler) Letcher, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Reading on January 4, 1944, Glenn was the son of Marvin and Mary (Hain) Letcher. He graduated from Reading High School in 1961, and was active in basketball and baseball while in school playing first base and pitching. He continued playing

baseball and fast-pitch softball well past high school.

He was employed by Carpenter Technologies for 33 years as a shipping supervisor retiring in 1999. After retirement he spent his time following his beloved Philadelphia sports teams, visiting with family and playing golf with friends. His crowning achievement as a golfer came on September 7, 2017, when he used a 6-iron to hit a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at the Four Seasons Golf Course.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Bonnie; a daughter, Karin Letcher, of Narberth, Pa.; a son, Mark Letcher and his wife, Jeanene, of Crown Point, Ind.; three grandchildren:

Rebekah, Christopher and Jonathan Letcher, all of Crown Point, Ind.; and two sisters, Sandra Stauffer, of Sinking Spring, Pa., and Marlene Snelling, of Wilmington, Del.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

A memorial service will be planned at the discretion of the family.




