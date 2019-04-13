Glenn Oliver Miller, 101, of S. Heidelberg Twp., departed this life on April 11, 2019, at Phoebe Berks, Wernersville.

He was the husband of the late Jayne (Kahler) Miller, who died in 2014. Glenn, a son of the late Bert and Ruth (Moats)

Miller, was born Dec. 9, 1917, in Waynesboro, Pa.

He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie McHenry, Venice, Fla.; two sons, Glenn Miller Jr., husband of Luciana (Taraschi), Glenmoore; and Daniel Miller, husband of

Cindy (Hicks), Wernersville. He was also blessed to have seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great- grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a brother; and two sisters.

Glenn graduated from Waynesboro High School, where he played football and baseball. He was a graduate of West Chester College, majoring in physical education and

mathematics and was captain of the varsity football team, graduating in 1938.

He taught for a total of forty years, spending twenty two years in the Chester-Upland School District and eighteen years in the Muhlenberg School District, retiring in 1980. His coaching career included baseball, football, basketball, swimming and track.

Glenn was employed for thirty-five summers as the

associate director of South Mountain YMCA, where he

directed the swimming, shooting and camping programs. He was an outdoorsman, having enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting, archery, figure skating,and skiing.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Apr. 16th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 until the time of services. Burial will be in Hain's Church Cemetery, Wernersville.

In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to South Mountain YMCA, 201 Cushion Peak Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



