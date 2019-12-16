Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Miller Obituary
Glenn Miller, 83, of Exeter Township, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Keystone Villa, Douglassville, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Yoder) Miller. He was born in Tamaqua, on July 6, 1936, a son of the late Allen and Dorothy (Freudenberger) Miller. Glenn was a Navy veteran and was employed by Gilbert Associates, then Worley Parsons and later contracted out to Peco Energy as a principal electric distribution designer for many years before retiring. Also surviving is his son, Glenn Bodish; his daughter, Sandra Jean Bodish; two cousins, Dale and Wayne Freudenberger; and his two cats, Zoe and Dixie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler Pa. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -