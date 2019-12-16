|
|
Glenn Miller, 83, of Exeter Township, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Keystone Villa, Douglassville, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Yoder) Miller. He was born in Tamaqua, on July 6, 1936, a son of the late Allen and Dorothy (Freudenberger) Miller. Glenn was a Navy veteran and was employed by Gilbert Associates, then Worley Parsons and later contracted out to Peco Energy as a principal electric distribution designer for many years before retiring. Also surviving is his son, Glenn Bodish; his daughter, Sandra Jean Bodish; two cousins, Dale and Wayne Freudenberger; and his two cats, Zoe and Dixie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler Pa. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019