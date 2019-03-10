Glenn Richard Mohler, 63, of Mohnton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on March 4th.

Born October 17, 1955, in Ephrata, Pa., he was the son of Richard G. Mohler and the late Arlene M. (Ebersole) Mohler.

He was a 1973 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1979 where he served most of his military career in Germany. He enjoyed the outdoors where he spent many years geocaching as "Cardinal Red" and more recently as a ham radio operator with his call #AB3TQ. He enjoyed working on race cars and helping at local dirt track races and

watching NASCAR racing.

He is survived by his four siblings: Barry L. Mohler,

husband of Teresa A. (Schultz) Mohler, of Lower

Heidelberg Township; Gail S. (Mohler) Texter, of Cumru Township; David G. Mohler, of Mohnton, with whom he

resided; and Dennis R. Mohler, of South Heidelberg

Township. Other survivors include two nieces, Rebecca L. Mohler, fiancé of Jeffrey M. Berger; and Christine L. (Mohler) Beidler, wife of Ryan A. Beidler; and a great-nephew, Adam G. Beidler.

A Memorial service will be held at Giles & Yeckley

Funeral Home and Crematorium, 21 Chestnut St.,

Mohnton, on Wednesday, March 13th at 7:00 p.m.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Glenn, to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Phila., PA 19123 or to Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, 57 N. Church St., Mohnton 19540.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.



