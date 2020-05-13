Glenn W. Starr, of Summit, NJ, loving husband, father, brother and loyal friend, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 after his battle with Leukemia. Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandy (nee Nutter). He is also survived by his daughter Kim Starr; and his two grandsons Josh and his wife Yarima and children Jaxson, Bella and Sophia; and Jordan and his wife Jessica and son Joel, all of Florida. Glenn is also survived by his brother David, his brother Allen and wife Cindy, and his sister Mary Ellen Letsche and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son Philip W. Starr. Glenn will be missed by his cats Bogart and TT. Glenn grew up in Hamburg, PA graduating from Hamburg High School in 1955. He attended Penn State. At Hamburg, he played basketball and soccer and was president of his senior class. After graduating, Glenn worked locally for a period before joining the Bell System by accepting a position at Western Electric. He worked there until 1961 when he joined the United States Army. Glenn served in the Signal Corps and while in Okinawa, he assisted in setting up the first communications to Viet Nam. He ended his military career at Camp David in 1963 at which time he rejoined the Bell System. Glenn had a 40 year career including positions in Operations, Engineering, Sales. Marketing, and Product Management. It was in Product Management that he really established himself as a shining star. He was responsible for developing the private line network known as Software Defined Network which became one of AT&T’s most important customer offerings and largest revenue stream. Glenn was known as the Star Man and Father of SDN by customers and fellow AT&T employees alike. Glenn was a distinguished member of Who’s Who Worldwide. In his younger days, he enjoyed coaching little league, bowling, and golfing. Golfing became his passion, playing whenever he had the chance. It was here that he developed the lasting friendships of his life: thank you Jeff and Mike. Later in life, he made many good friends while fishing. He especially enjoyed fishing with his grandsons. Glenn took great pride in doing his own yard work and maintained one of the best lawns in the area. His love of animals included the feral cats that he adopted, tamed and gave a great home to. His love of them was returned by them to him and they gave him so much pleasure. His plans for the future included travel to Maine and a riverboat cruise. He was a caring friend who would do anything for his friends and family and he will be remembered with love and respect by many. There will be a family service at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., in Hamburg, PA on Saturday May 16, 2020. Contributions can be made to the Presbyterian Church of New Providence, 1307 Springfield Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974 or to St. Hubert's Animal Shelter, 575 Woodland Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.