|
|
Glenna Turkalo Glenna Turkalo, age 79, passed away October 2, 2019, in Reading, Pennsylvania. She was born in Republic, Washington, and grew up in Spokane, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Turkalo; and her daughter, Helene Hatcher, both of Reading; and her son, Ronald Hatcher, of Canterbury, Kent, England; her step-children, Katherine Turkalo, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Brian Turkalo, from Charlotte, North Carolina. She is survived also by two brothers, William Hottell, of Twisp, Washington, and Thomas Hottell, of Spokane, Washington. Glenna touched the lives of many people. She had a very giving heart and assisted many women in the community repairing troubled lives. At her request, there will be no service. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019