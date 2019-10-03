Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Turkalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Turkalo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna Turkalo Obituary
Glenna Turkalo Glenna Turkalo, age 79, passed away October 2, 2019, in Reading, Pennsylvania. She was born in Republic, Washington, and grew up in Spokane, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Turkalo; and her daughter, Helene Hatcher, both of Reading; and her son, Ronald Hatcher, of Canterbury, Kent, England; her step-children, Katherine Turkalo, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Brian Turkalo, from Charlotte, North Carolina. She is survived also by two brothers, William Hottell, of Twisp, Washington, and Thomas Hottell, of Spokane, Washington. Glenna touched the lives of many people. She had a very giving heart and assisted many women in the community repairing troubled lives. At her request, there will be no service. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now