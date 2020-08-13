Gloria A. Guinther Gloria A. Guinther, 84, of Reading, passed away Friday, August 7th, at Manor at Market Square. Gloria was born in West Reading on November 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Clara Guinther. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church Reading and worked as a teller at the former Corestates Bank, Reading for 43 years until retiring in 1998. Gloria is survived by her cousin, Carol Guinther and friend, Terry Stover, of Mohnton and several cousins. Graveside service will be Tuesday, August 18th at 11 AM at Laureldale Cemetery. Procession to graveside will gather at cemetery main entrance. Masks must be worn and social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1301 Luzerne St., Reading, PA 19601. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
