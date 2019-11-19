|
Gloria C. (Talarico) Bernhart Gloria C. (Talarico) Bernhart, 90, passed away November 18, 2019, at Berks Heim. Her husband of 61 years, George R. Bernhart, Jr., died on October 31, 2016. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Felice and Angeline Talarico. She was a 1947 graduate of Reading High School. Gloria was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family; one of the best gifts she gave her children was staying at home to raise them. Gloria loved the ocean and enjoyed many trips to the beach; especially several trips to St Maarten. She enjoyed Broadway shows and yearly bus trips to NYC. She was a talented seamstress. An enthusiastic reader, she could read an entire novel in a day. Gloria is survived by three children: Patricia A. (Gary) Spatz, Maidencreek Township; Annette Y. (William) Schaeffer, Wyomissing; and Robert J. Bernhart, Temple; two sisters, twin, Anna R. Myers, Cumru Township and Angeline Rizzo, Wernersville; three grandchildren: Daniel Blanchard; Arianne (Ingrid) Almaguer; and Miranda (Eric) Larsen; and two great-grandchildren, Desmond Blanchard and Felix Blanchard. She was predeceased by two brothers and one sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday November 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery with burial to follow. Friends may call Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple. Contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Circle Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or the American Kidney Fund, (kidneyfund.org) 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019