Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria (Harner) Burk.

Gloria Virginia Burk (nee' Harner) born on May 11, 1925, in Pine Forge, passed away at 93 years young on Sunday, December 30, 2019, at Reading Hospital Tower Health.

Born in Pine Forge, she was the fourth daughter of the late Mauice Harner and

Matilda (Auman) Fillman. She was

predeceased by her sisters: Anna Supplee, Margarite Rohrbach and Ethel Heydt.

Gloria is predeceased by the love of her life, Kenneth Burk; and her beloved son, K. Gary Gaugler, formerly of Pottstown.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Grace Skiadas, Pine Forge, and Debra Lynn Esterline, wife of Winfield III, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; beloved grandchildren: Gary K. Gaugler and wife, Geri, Kenneth G. Gaugler and wife, Shelli, Tara E. Keene Abramovitz and husband, Todd, Tony Spiezio and wife, Lori; and four stepchildren. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Gloria was proud to be of service to others as a committed restaurant employee and waitress, bringing happiness to her guests was her greatest pleasure. She was well known at the former Rummy's Polynesian Restaurant in Douglassville, and to her admiring guests at the former Famous Pizza, Ltd., in Lansdale, Pa., beginning her career at the infamous Schuler House in Pottstown.

During her final decade, she enjoyed a ten-year residency at Keystone Villas in Douglassville, and the company of her friends and the wonderful people who worked there. She loved spending time with friends enjoying cocktail hour, a great meal and a bit of gambling from time to time.

It was Gloria's request there be no services at the time of her death.

Memorial service will be held at Gracie's Restaurant in May 2019 for family and friends.



