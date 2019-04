Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria (Raysor) Cook.

Gloria Mayetta Cook, 94, of Pottstown, passed away Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019.

Gloria was born in Pottstown on December 21, 1924, a daughter of the late Frances (Houch) and Melvin Raysor. She was the widow of Thomas R. Cook.

Services are private.